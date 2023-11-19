Sun to start the week, but rain and snow arrive Tuesday

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 20-28.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds late. High: 31-39.

(WBNG)

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Low: 20-28.

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Rain and snow arrive in the afternoon. Chance of precip 90%. High: 40. Low: 35.

Wednesday: Cloudy with early scattered showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 44. Low: 29.

Thanksgiving: Sunny and seasonable. High: 43. Low: 28.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 40. Low: 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 41. Low: 31.

Sunday: Cloudy with some snow showers. Chance of snow 30%. High: 37. Low: 29.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night, with lows falling into the mid-20s under clear skies.

Monday will be beautiful, with plentiful sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Heading into Monday night, clouds will increase ahead of the next system arriving Tuesday night. Lows will fall into the mid-20s.

The next weather system arrives Tuesday afternoon, as a large area of low pressure moves through the region. Precipitation will start off as snow before switching over to rain during the evening. Highs will be close to 40. Lows will occur early, with spots hitting the mid-30s before temperatures rise during the overnight. Wednesday will see temperatures hold steady in the low-to-mid 40s, with showers tapering off during the morning. High pressure will then build in, allowing for gradually clearing skies.

Thanksgiving is looking sunny and seasonable, with highs approaching the low-40s. The seasonable conditions extend into Friday, although more clouds will move on in, allowing highs to reach 40.

The weekend will see cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be mainly dry, but a system overnight will allow for some light snow showers to develop. Highs during the day will climb to the low-40s. Sunday will see lingering snow showers and highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.