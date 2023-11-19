Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) - Syracuse fired head coach Dino Babers on Sunday after eight years at the helm of the football program. Babers led the Orange to just two bowl game appearances in his tenure.

Babers was 41-55 overall and 20-45 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, including a breakout season in 2018 when the Orange went 10-3 and finished No. 15 in the AP Top 25. He could never replicate that success, managing only a 7-6 record in 2022, his other winning season.

The 62-year-old Babers had only one season left on his contract, but the private school does not release terms of the deal.

“I appreciate everything Dino, his wife Susan, and their family have done over the last eight years for Syracuse Athletics, Syracuse University and most importantly, our student-athletes,” athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. “Thanks to Dino’s leadership, our student-athletes have performed at the highest levels in the classroom, have dedicated countless hours to supporting our communities and have gone on to achieve great success, both professionally and personally.”

The Orange dropped to 5-6 on Saturday when they lost 31-22 at Georgia Tech and now need a victory next week at home against Wake Forest to get to six wins and bowl eligibility.

Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the final game.

Syracuse hired Babers away from Bowling Green in 2015 after he went 18-9 and won a Mid-American Conference championship.

Babers brought wide-open, fast-paced offense with him, but over his time in Syracuse he has had to modify his style.

Other than 2018, nothing ever really worked for a program that has become a difficult one to find a formula for success. And the task hasn’t gotten easier as transfer rules have loosened and players have been able to earn money off name, image and likeness.

Babers earlier this season lamented how Syracuse’s depth had been depleted by players entering the transfer portal.

Syracuse has had only three winning seasons since joining the ACC in 2013 and five since its previous 10-win season in 2001 while in the Big East.

