Waverly cruises past Adirondack to advance to New York Class C state semifinals

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Waverly Wolverines are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011 after dominating Adirondack 49-8 on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines got things going with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter to make it 14-0. They kept it up in the second, with QB Joey Tomasso connecting with Xavier Watson and Jay Pipher for two more through the air, while Payton Fravel added two on the ground to put the Wolverines up big at halftime.

Waverly didn’t stop on offense or defense the whole way, leading to that eventual 49-8 victory.

With the win, the Wolverines will play Salamanca out of Section 6 in the Class C semifinals on Saturday, November 25.

