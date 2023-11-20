B.A.W.S.E hosts ‘Buy Nothing Market’ at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Black Activist Women for Social Equity, B.A.W.S.E, hosted its “Buy Nothing Market” at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

Attendees were encouraged to leave their money at home and buy anything at the market, free of charge.

The market featured shoes and clothes of all sizes, household items and other knick-knacks.

The goal of this market is to help those in need shop for different items that they’ve always wanted but couldn’t afford due to an expensive price tag.

“Today alone we served 131 people. Based on family size of the folks who come in, the need is huge,” said volunteer, Micah Genung. “Everybody who walks in has a story about how they’re struggling to make ends meet. I think all people have been in that position in their life at one point or another. I think folks that have been affected in that way are happy to give.”

The next “Buy Nothing Market” will be on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted at 10 a.m. before the market or by appointment only.

