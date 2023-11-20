B.A.W.S.E hosts ‘Buy Nothing Market’ at Immanuel Presbyterian Church

(Jailah Pettis)
By Jailah Pettis
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Black Activist Women for Social Equity, B.A.W.S.E, hosted its “Buy Nothing Market” at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on Sunday.

Attendees were encouraged to leave their money at home and buy anything at the market, free of charge.

The market featured shoes and clothes of all sizes, household items and other knick-knacks.

The goal of this market is to help those in need shop for different items that they’ve always wanted but couldn’t afford due to an expensive price tag.

“Today alone we served 131 people. Based on family size of the folks who come in, the need is huge,” said volunteer, Micah Genung. “Everybody who walks in has a story about how they’re struggling to make ends meet. I think all people have been in that position in their life at one point or another. I think folks that have been affected in that way are happy to give.”

The next “Buy Nothing Market” will be on Sunday, Dec. 17 from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted at 10 a.m. before the market or by appointment only.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick’s House of Sport celebrates official grand opening of ice skating rink
The company has announced that it is restricting the self-checkout lines to 10 items or less.
Target testing new self-checkout policy
Man charged, assault weapons found in storage unit
Fans look up at the Christ the Redeemer statue that is illuminated with a welcome message to...
Taylor Swift postpones Rio de Janeiro show, citing record heat a day after fan dies during concert
3 arrests made, drugs, handgun recovered in Binghamton

Latest News

Graduate Student Employee Union hosts a rally
Students deliver petition to Binghamton University President
Students deliver petition to Binghamton University President
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school
Chenango Valley High School senior class sponsers this years Chenango Valley Craft Show