Chenango Forks School District hosts 'Career Expo' featuring more than 50 businesses

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST
CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- On Monday the Chenango Forks Middle and High School students got to learn about a wide variety of jobs as part of the school district’s “Career Day.”

The day brings together a diverse array of more than 50 businesses from the Greater Binghamton area and beyond.

The event aims to provide students with valuable insights into various career paths while also creating connections between the academic world and the professional realm.

A 10th grader from Chenango Forks High School Gabriella Barry explained how the expo was helpful.

”There was a civil engineering stop that I went to and he was just explaining to me how college went for him and that he didn’t even go to college,” said Barry. “He did schooling and went straight into the workforce which was nice to know because if I can cut out going to college and go straight to the workforce that would be nice.”

The participating businesses covered various industries including technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing and more.

