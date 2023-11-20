Helios Hospice Care celebrates its 40th anniversary with ‘Dancing Around the Sun Gala’

(WBNG) -- Helio’s Care is celebrating its 40th Anniversary Gala, “Dancing Around the Sun” on Dec. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown.

Tickets begin at $50 for wine tasting per person, $200 per person for the main event and $380 for couples. A table reservation for 10 people can be bought for $1,800.

The resort will also have rooms reserved for those who are interested while they last.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.