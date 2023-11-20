Helios Hospice Care celebrates its 40th anniversary with ‘Dancing Around the Sun Gala’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Helio’s Care is celebrating its 40th Anniversary Gala, “Dancing Around the Sun” on Dec. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown.

Tickets begin at $50 for wine tasting per person, $200 per person for the main event and $380 for couples. A table reservation for 10 people can be bought for $1,800.

The resort will also have rooms reserved for those who are interested while they last.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dick’s House of Sport celebrates official grand opening of ice skating rink
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96
Ithaca man charged with murder and manslaughter
Union-Endicott High School hosts 3rd annual ‘Harvest Fest’
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school

Latest News

Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Tioga Downs Resort to host ‘Tioga County Business and Job Expo’
Tioga County Chamber of Commerce and Tioga Downs Resort to host ‘Tioga County Business and Job Expo’
New York State announces its 2023 ‘Pint Day Collectors Glass’
New York State announces its 2023 ‘Pint Day Collectors Glass’
Lawyers on Call: Winter driving