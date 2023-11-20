Ithaca man charged with murder and manslaughter

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Bruce R. Mead, II, 30, of Ithaca, was charged by the Tompkins County Grand Jury for murder in the second-degree and manslaughter in the second-degree.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Mead was charged with stabbing his 37-year-old brother, Zacharias Moore, to death on Dec. 19, 2022, at the Cayuga Gardens Apartments.

Mead was taken into custody last year on Dec. 19 and is currently serving a prison sentence in connection to an unrelated conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in 2022.

If found guilty of murder in the second degree, Mead could face up to 25 years in prison, according to the news release.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.