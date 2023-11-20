Ithaca man charged with murder and manslaughter

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST
ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that Bruce R. Mead, II, 30, of Ithaca, was charged by the Tompkins County Grand Jury for murder in the second-degree and manslaughter in the second-degree.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Mead was charged with stabbing his 37-year-old brother, Zacharias Moore, to death on Dec. 19, 2022, at the Cayuga Gardens Apartments.

Mead was taken into custody last year on Dec. 19 and is currently serving a prison sentence in connection to an unrelated conviction for criminal possession of a weapon in 2022.

If found guilty of murder in the second degree, Mead could face up to 25 years in prison, according to the news release.

