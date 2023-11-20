Josh Allen and Bills offense reawaken in 32-6 rout of division rival Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, and the sluggish Buffalo Bills offense responded to a change in coordinators by scoring points on six of its first eight possessions in a 32-6 rout of their AFC East rival New York Jets.

The Bills snapped a two-game skid and topped 25 points for the first time in seven weeks to end the team’s worst drought since a six-game run during Allen’s rookie season in 2018. The Jets dropped their third straight and coach Robert Saleh potentially opened the door for a quarterback switch. Starter Zach Wilson was benched with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter, and replaced by Tim Boyle.

