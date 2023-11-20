Josh Allen and Bills offense reawaken in 32-6 rout of division rival Jets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Nov. 19, 2023
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes, and the sluggish Buffalo Bills offense responded to a change in coordinators by scoring points on six of its first eight possessions in a 32-6 rout of their AFC East rival New York Jets.

The Bills snapped a two-game skid and topped 25 points for the first time in seven weeks to end the team’s worst drought since a six-game run during Allen’s rookie season in 2018. The Jets dropped their third straight and coach Robert Saleh potentially opened the door for a quarterback switch. Starter Zach Wilson was benched with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter, and replaced by Tim Boyle.

