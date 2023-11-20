A lot of sunshine today

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 38 (34-40) Wind N 5-10 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 24 (18-26) Wind SE 3-8 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice. Windy.

0-.10″ rain, 0-.05″ ice, 0-.25″ snow 90% High 34 (30-38) Wind SE 15-25 G30 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with mixed precipitation. Rising tempertures.

.10-.25″ rain, 0-.50″ snow Low 40 (38-42) Wind SE 10-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 46 Low 28

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. High 44 Low 28

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. High 40 Low 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. High 38 Low 32

Temperatures will be running a few degrees below average today, but we’ll get plenty

of sunshine. Clouds will increase tonight.

A low moving in from the southwest will give us a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures

will be in the 30s. As temperatures rise Tuesday night, most of the precipitation

will change over to rain. It will be windy. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible.

We’ll have a few lingering mixed showers Wednesday.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll get a similar forecast for Black Friday.

We could see a few mixed showers for the weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s to

low 40s.

