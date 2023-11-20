Molinaro introduces bipartisan ‘Lifespan Respite Reauthorization Act’

WASHINGTON (WBNG) -- Representative Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19), alongside Representative Tony Cardenas (D, CA-29), introduced the Lifespan Respite Reauthorization Act on Monday, a bipartisan bill to provide family caregivers with relief and support to help them maintain a normal life.

According to a recent American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) survey, about 48 million Americans are caring for someone over the age of 18 and have reported increased stress levels and a decline in overall health.

Respite services offer families temporary care or supervision for children and adults of all ages with disabilities and chronic conditions. The Lifespan Respite Care Program, which was authorized by Congress in 2006, provides states with federal funding to offer these respite services. The New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition used this funding to train hundreds of volunteer respite providers.

“Family caregivers are often unsung heroes,” said Molinaro. “They make great personal sacrifices to care for a loved one with a disability or chronic illness. With the Lifespan Respite Reauthorization Act, we will continue providing caregivers with relief and assistance so they can lead a balanced like while tending to their loved ones.”

With the Lifespan Respite Care Program set to expire in the 2024 fiscal year, this new bipartisan bill will reauthorize the Lifespan Respite Care Program for another four years.

