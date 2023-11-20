New York State announces its 2023 ‘Pint Day Collectors Glass’

NEW YORK STATE (WBNG) -- The New York State Brewers Association has released the 2023 “NYS Pint Day Collectors Glass.”

The chosen design for this year was created by Craft Beer Enthusiast Joanna Brotherton. The design showcases the many wonders of the state from the mountains, evergreen woods and lakes to the Long Island beaches and NYC.

In the Southern Tier, three breweries chose to participate in the event including Railhead Brewing Co., Tub Town Brewing and Diversion Brewing Company.

Owner of Diversion Brewing Company Dutch Blokzyl spoke about what it was like participating for the first time.

“So, this is the first year we’ve actually participated in it so it will be kind of fun to get some customers into our area get them into our brewery, show them what we have to offer and offer something that gives back,” said Blokzyl.

The pints will be available for purchase at participating breweries from Nov. 20 until Nov. 26. For every glass sold, $1 will go towards the NYS Brewers Association.

