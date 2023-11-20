Sidney man indicted for racial hate crime

(Delaware County District Attorney)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- According to the Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith on Monday, Donald A. Kern, 34, of Sidney was indicted for a hate crime by the Delaware County Grand Jury on Nov. 16.

According to Smith, the indictment accuses the defendant of aggravated harassment in the second degree, a class E felony. Kern was accused of threatening and spitting on a Black female from Sidney, officials said.

The news release said Kern is also alleged to have threatened the female with violence, including stating that he would “get a noose and hang her” as well as using racial slurs.

The Acting District Attorney also stated that “hate-fueled crimes that target people based on their race or color will not be tolerated, and I will work with law enforcement to make sure anyone engaging in that conduct is held accountable for their actions.”

