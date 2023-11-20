Stray Haven introduces ‘Secret Santa’ for pets

WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) -- Stray Haven is getting into the Christmas spirit and taking a spin on “Secret Santa.”

To make sure the animals get adopted for the holiday season, you can now become a Secret Santa for one.

A Secret Santa will act as an ambassador for an animal to try and get them adopted. This is a no-cost way to get the animals home for the holidays.

Executive Director Sarah Hogn explains that anyone who wants to join can choose their own animal or get assigned one.

This is the first year the shelter is doing this event and it hopes it gets its name out there.

”We’re excited to see the animals get a home,” said Hogn. “We have a lot of great animals here and as much as we love having them at the shelter we would love to find them homes.”

All the community has to do is post their animal to other social media accounts and tell their friends and family about the animal.

Stray Haven will host an open house on Dec. 9 starting at noon. Hogn encourages community members to meet all the animals, adopt or become a Secret Santa.

To become a Secret Santa you can contact the shelter by phone, email or go in person.

