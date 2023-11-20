Students deliver petition to Binghamton University President

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Graduate Student Employee Union also known as GSEU, at Binghamton University hosted a rally on Friday.

Graduate and international students are required to pay extra fees in addition to their tuition each semester. GSEU has worked hard to ensure that fees are eliminated, and wages are increased for student employees. Teaching assistants and graduate students are expected to put in hours assisting students while maintaining their workload. Campus employees demanded a change and they wanted it as soon as possible.

In October, GSEU had a conversation with New York State Senator Lea Webb on the issue and ways to improve the work life of student employees. Since then a petition started last year currently has over 1,000 signatures as of today. Elected Chief of the Graduate Student Employee Union Matt Midgett said not being able to make ends meet impacts everyone.

“We’re still being paid poverty wages and that deeply affects our mental health,” said Midgett. “These wages also affect our life in general and certainly the quality of the work that we do for the university.”

At the end of the rally, students hand-delivered the petition to the university president Harvey Stenger.

This was a step in the right direction for the organization and they are looking for changes to take effect as soon as possible.

