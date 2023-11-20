Wintry mix coming Tuesday

Tonight: Increasing clouds and quiet. Low: 20-27

Tuesday: 100% chance of rain/snow/sleet/freezing rain/mixed precipitation. Winds increase. No significant icing, or snowfall accumulations are expected. Rain will be steady at times later in the day. Windy. High: 35-40

Tuesday Night: Temperatures slowly increase. Showers decrease. Low: 31-36↑

Thanksgiving Day: Sun and clouds. High: 46, Low: 33

Forecast Discussion:

Our week started quiet and cold but Tuesday will be much more unsettled. Lows tonight will be in the 20s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions.

A dry start is on the way for Tuesday, but in the afternoon precipitation develops. We expect a chance of some snow to start but it turns to a wintry mix then to rain. The wintry mix will include rain/snow, sleet and freezing rain. As usual, with complex terrain, the Catskills could see a bit longer mix of wintry precipitation. Highs will be in the 30s and temperatures will slowly rise overnight into Wednesday morning. Precipitation tapers overnight into Wednesday morning. Winds may gust 30-40mph at times Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday may bring a few remnant rain showers with highs in the 40s.

Thanksgiving looks quiet with a sun and cloud mixture. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday and Saturday turn cooler, but also remain quiet. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, too with highs in the 30s.

