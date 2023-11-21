Chenango County Historical Society takes part in national initiative ‘Museum Shop Sunday’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- For the seventh year in a row, more than 2,100 museum stores representing all 50 states and 25 countries will offer inspired shopping at cultural institutions. This initiative is part of “Museum Store Sunday.”

In celebration of the annual initiative, the museum shop at the Chenango County Historical Society will be open for extended hours on Sunday.

The museum offers a variety of gifts for the holiday season from stocking stuffers to exclusive local merchandise. All purchases will support the organization’s mission to “explore the culture of Chenango County, its unique traditions and noteworthy stories through the preservation and presentation of our local heritage.”

Operations Manager at Chenango County Historical Society Joe Fryc explained why it is important to support the local museums.

“So, it’s important for people to come and visit their local museum shop because generally, we carry local goods,” said Fryc. “Especially here we carry local history publications and local goods related to history so it’s a good way to get more personalized more you know let’s say down home gifts.”

Residents can also shop at the museum year-round by visiting the link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.