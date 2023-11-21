Downtown Binghamton to be center for live music, food during holiday tree lighting ceremony

The downtown Binghamton holiday tree (2022).
The downtown Binghamton holiday tree (2022).(Office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham)
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You’re invited to watch the annual holiday tree lighting in downtown Binghamton.

The tree lighting will be held on Nov. 2, which is Small Business Saturday, at the Washington Street Mall. At 4 p.m., there will be live music, holiday activities, food and drinks. Rick Pedro is scheduled to perform from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by Thomas Westcott & Friends from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., the city announced. The tree will be lit up at 6:45 p.m.

The city said every dollar spent at a small business in the city, an average of 67 cents stays within the community. The city noted that several businesses will offer discounts and holiday events for Small Business Saturday. You can find more details about these offerings by following this link.

“We are excited to welcome you downtown to shop, eat and enjoy all the City of Binghamton has to offer during the holiday season,” said Mayor Kraham in a news release.

There will parking available at the Hawley Street Garage at 7 Hawley St. in the parking lot at 69 Collier St. and on the street itself where marked.

