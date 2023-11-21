Here’s what you need to know about the Chenango County WIC Program

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Cortland County Community Action Program, or CAPCO, has expanded its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program to Chenango County.

The new WIC Clinic is on the third floor of the Eaton Center in Norwich.

CAPCO Chenango and Cortland WIC Director Kay Brewster said the public response to the new clinic location has been positive.

“Our participants are really excited to come in and see the new space and see what we have to offer,” said Brewster.

WIC is funded through the USDA. It serves women and children who are low-income and in need of critical services. The program offers a myriad of services such as a free breast pump program, breastfeeding counseling and nutrition education, according to Brewster.

Instead of providing participants with a typical WIC check, Brewster said the clinic now offers EBT cards to make shopping for groceries easier.

There are certain requirements for a person to be WIC eligible. Brewster said even if a person doesn’t believe they qualify for benefits, they should still call the office as staff might be able to help.

To schedule an appointment or to learn how to apply for benefits call 607-930-0001.

