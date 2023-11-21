A little bit of Winter
A mix of rain, snow and ice
TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice. Windy.
0-.10″ rain, 0-.05″ ice, 0-.25″ (.50″) snow 100% High 34 (30-38) Wind SE 15-25 G35 mph
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Rising temperatures.
.25″ (.75″) Low 40 (38-42) Wind SE 10-20 G30 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 46 (42-48)
Wind SE becoming NW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Low 34 NW 10-20 mph
THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. High 46 Low 30
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 24
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 38 Low 30
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 40 Low 30
A low moving in from the southwest will give us a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures
will be in the 30s. As temperatures rise Tuesday night, most of the precipitation
will change over to rain. It will be windy. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible.
We’ll have a few lingering rain showers Wednesday with a few mixed showers Wednesday night.
High pressure will give us quiet weather for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds.
We’ll get a similar forecast for Black Friday and Saturday.
Mostly cloudy skies and mixed showers for Sunday and Monday.
