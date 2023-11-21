A little bit of Winter

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix of rain, snow and ice. Windy.

0-.10″ rain, 0-.05″ ice, 0-.25″ (.50″) snow 100% High 34 (30-38) Wind SE 15-25 G35 mph

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain. Rising temperatures.

.25″ (.75″) Low 40 (38-42) Wind SE 10-20 G30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 46 (42-48)

Wind SE becoming NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. Low 34 NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. High 46 Low 30

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 24

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 26

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 20% High 38 Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 40 Low 30

A low moving in from the southwest will give us a wintry mix Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures

will be in the 30s. As temperatures rise Tuesday night, most of the precipitation

will change over to rain. It will be windy. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph. Gusts of 30-40 mph are possible.

We’ll have a few lingering rain showers Wednesday with a few mixed showers Wednesday night.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll get a similar forecast for Black Friday and Saturday.

Mostly cloudy skies and mixed showers for Sunday and Monday.

