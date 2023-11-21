Hunter from New Jersey found dead in Chenango County

By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GERMAN, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the body of a hunter was found in Chenango County over the weekend.

The department said forest rangers received a report on Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m. from a friend of a 72-year-old hunter who did not make it back to their hunting camp. The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Chenango County Search & Rescue Team and the Genegantslet Fire Department joined the rangers in their search.

The hunter, who was not identified, was then found dead at 3 a.m. The DEC noted that the hunter was from New Jersey.

His body was turned over to the Greene Ambulance Squad and county coroner.

