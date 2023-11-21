SADD lights Tree of Life for 30th year to warn against dangers of impaired driving

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions held their annual tree lighting in honor of a former club member on Tuesday.

This is the 30th anniversary of the tree-lighting ceremony. The event honors the memory of Binghamton student Katie Titus, a SADD student who was killed in a non-impaired driving-related crash in 1996.

Club President Cayden Carangelo said the Tree of Life is lit outside the school as a reminder of the dangers of drinking, texting, distracted and impaired driving.

“To me, this tradition is just very important,” said Carangelo. “It gets a lot of people together. I think it sends out a very important message to the community.”

Carangelo said he hopes the tradition continues for 30 more years as the club helps to save lives.

