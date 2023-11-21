State lawmakers send concerned letter against ‘Southern Tier Solutions,’ looking to acquire land to develop natural gas wells

(Southern Tier Solutions)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
(WBNG) -- Lawmakers are taking action against a local company’s solicitation of leases.

New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D,123) and State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) have sent a letter to the New York State DEC concerning “Sothern Tier Carbon Dioxide Clean Energy Solutions” solicitation of leases from local landowners for a new gas extraction process.

The letter requests information on Southern Tier Solutions’ proposed gas extraction method and how it aligns with current state and federal law.

“We are doing our due diligence to make sure not only are we protecting our environment for our residents but also making sure there is not any unintended financial consequences for residents in regard to this,” said Webb.

The Company President Bryce Phillips was reached out to and he added that he was not aware of the letter sent by lawmakers. He also mentioned that he will make an official comment on the matter after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

