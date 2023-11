(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Historical Society is currently hosting its 21st annual “O’Tannenbaum Auction and Fundraiser” that will last until Dec. 16 and the final bid will be called at 7 p.m.

In the coming Saturdays, the event will feature live music, Santa and Mrs. Claus appearances and more.

