Truth Pharm ‘Nalox Boxes’ reaches its goal of serving the community with Narcan Kits

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- It has been several months since Truth Pharm placed free Narcan boxes throughout Broome County to help prevent drug-related deaths in the community.

Since the first 50 “Nalox Boxes” were set up in towns including Vestal, Endwell, Endicott and Binghamton, members at Truth Pharm tracked the usage to get a sense of how many kits of Narcan have been distributed to the community.

The organization has exceeded its goal of distributing more than 1,000 kits and currently, they have reached a total of 1,600. Office Manager at Truth Pharm Kathy Staples explained what to expect in a kit.

”We do a full kit, so it has a face mask and it has gloves and information in it too,” said Staples. “We don’t stick just the Narcan box in there because we want people to be informed and be able to respond to an overdose in a well-rounded way.”

Truth Pharm members restock the “Nalox Boxes” each week and have plans to expand to rural communities as well.

