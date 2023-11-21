Wintry precipitation threat slowly ends

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Rain likely. Temperatures slowly rise. Low: 33-38

Wednesday: Partial sun. 30% chance of a few leftover rain showers. High: 43-48

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-35

Thanksgiving Day: Sun and clouds. High: 47, Low: 33

Forecast Discussion:

The messy wintry mix-producing storm will continue to move north of us tonight allowing temperatures to slowly rise. As temperatures come up above freezing, the freezing rain risk will end. If you must be on the roads tonight, be mindful that there could be some icy spots. Temperatures by morning will be in the 40s.

Wednesday brings a few remnant rain showers with highs in the 40s. The chance of rain is 40% dropping to 30%. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

Thanksgiving looks quiet with a sun and cloud mixture. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday and Saturday turn cooler, but also remain quiet. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, too with highs in the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be slightly unsettled so we’ll keep a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boscov’s announces 10 year lease extension and $10 million in upgrades
Ithaca man charged with murder and manslaughter
Sidney man indicted for racial hate crime
Graduate Student Employee Union hosts a rally
Students deliver petition to Binghamton University President
Molinaro introduces bipartisan ‘Lifespan Respite Reauthorization Act’

Latest News

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Wintry precipitation threat slowly ends
wbng
A little bit of Winter
Will there be any problems?
Wintry mix coming Tuesday
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
Wintry mix coming Tuesday