Wintry precipitation threat slowly ends

Tonight: Rain likely. Temperatures slowly rise. Low: 33-38

Wednesday: Partial sun. 30% chance of a few leftover rain showers. High: 43-48

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-35

Thanksgiving Day: Sun and clouds. High: 47, Low: 33

Forecast Discussion:

The messy wintry mix-producing storm will continue to move north of us tonight allowing temperatures to slowly rise. As temperatures come up above freezing, the freezing rain risk will end. If you must be on the roads tonight, be mindful that there could be some icy spots. Temperatures by morning will be in the 40s.

Wednesday brings a few remnant rain showers with highs in the 40s. The chance of rain is 40% dropping to 30%. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50.

Thanksgiving looks quiet with a sun and cloud mixture. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday and Saturday turn cooler, but also remain quiet. Saturday and Sunday are looking dry, too with highs in the 30s.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be slightly unsettled so we’ll keep a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s.

