1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead

Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo(New York State Police)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- One more person has been charged with murder in the disappearance and homicide of Thomas Rath.

New York State Police said it charged David C. Maycumber, 41, of Newfield, NY, with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, kidnapping in the first degree and intimidating a witness. These are all felony charges. He was arraigned on Nov. 20.

Maycumber is now the 13th person arrested and charged in connection to Rath’s death.

Rath was initially reported as missing in May 2023 before state police upgraded the investigation to a kidnapping and possible homicide. On Aug. 28, police announced Rath was murdered. The investigation involved more than 100 people being interviewed and numerous suspects were arrested.

Before his disappearance in May, Rath was last seen in a homeless encampment in Ithaca that is commonly referred to as “the jungle.” His remains were eventually found on Aug. 3 in a shallow grave near the Town of Candor.

State Police said Rath’s death was not a random act but the people involved knew him.

