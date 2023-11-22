2 hurt in Windsor crash

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Windsor Tuesday evening.

New York State Police said an 18-year-old woman from Windsor was driving a Honda Del Sol when she went off the roadway and struck a guard rail and then a tree around 5:30 p.m. on Trim Street. An 18-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also hurt.

The two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment but the exact details of their condition were not released.

If New York State Police release more information, 12 News will update this story.

