Officials say ‘no immediate threats’ to Broome County after western NY vehicle explosion

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar and Sheriff Fred Akshar released a joint statement Wednesday regarding a vehicle explosion at a checkpoint on the United States and Canada border just one day before Thanksgiving.

“Our teams will remain in contact with the Southern Tier Crime Analysis Center and our partners at the state and federal levels of law enforcement as the investigation continues,” the statement from them said. “No immediate threats to Broome County or other parts of the state have been identified at this time, but we will share any pertinent updates we receive with the media and our community as they become available.”

Garnar and Akshar said the Broome County Office of Emergency Services and the sheriff’s office itself have been closely monitoring the situation.

Governor Kathy Hochul ordered the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all entries into New York State, although officials have yet to confirm if the explosion was indeed a terrorist attack. Hochul also noted that she is traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders.

Two people were killed in the explosion; both of them were occupants of the vehicle that exploded. The blast occurred on the US side of the Rainbow Bridge, which goes over the Niagara River.

The US Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory reported that around 6,000 vehicles cross the Rainbow Bridge daily.

