Experts warn of dangers of ‘Blackout Wednesday’

(WBNG) -- Thanksgiving Eve, also known as “Blackout Wednesday,” because this night is known for being one of the biggest drinking days of the year.

According to Wholeview Wellness, bars nationwide reported a 52% increase in revenue as well as a 42% increase in transactions on the Wednesday leading up to Thanksgiving.

Wholeview Wellness said, from 2016 to 2020, more than 800 people have died from drunk-driving-related accidents on this day alone. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving also kicks off the heaviest drinking season that continues into Christmas and the New Year.

Founder & Executive Director of Wholeview Wellness Sarah Church explained the dangers of normalizing binge drinking.

“It sort of normalizes the idea of binge drinking so people who struggle with their ability to moderate drinking can really slide out of control and drink more than they meant to,” said Church. “This idea of ‘Blackout Wednesday’ means that people drink so much they get to a place where they lose their memory.”

For those who may be struggling with alcohol abuse or looking to avoid alcohol consumption, this time of year is known to be extremely difficult.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

