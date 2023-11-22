A few stray showers

A few degrees above average
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 46 (42-48) Wind SE becoming NW 10-15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Windy. 0-.05″ Low 34 (30-36) NW 10-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Breezy. High 46 (44-50)

Wind w 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Windy, cold. Low 30 Wind WNW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 22

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 24

Two lows, one near Buffalo, the other near Long Island will give us a few lingering rain showers today.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers Wednesday night.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds. There could

be a few snowflakes Thursday night, but the next couple days will be dry.

We’ll get a similar forecast for Black Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with a few mixed showers Monday. Cold enough for snow showers

Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter from New Jersey found dead in Chenango County
Boscov’s announces 10 year lease extension and $10 million in upgrades
The downtown Binghamton holiday tree (2022).
Downtown Binghamton to be center for live music, food during holiday tree lighting ceremony
Sidney man indicted for racial hate crime
Ithaca man charged with murder and manslaughter

Latest News

Showers remain overnight
Wintry precipitation threat slowly ends
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
Wintry precipitation threat slowly ends
wbng
A little bit of Winter
Will there be any problems?
Wintry mix coming Tuesday