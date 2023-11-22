A few stray showers

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 46 (42-48) Wind SE becoming NW 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Windy. 0-.05″ Low 34 (30-36) NW 10-20 G25 mph

THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Breezy. High 46 (44-50)

Wind w 10-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Windy, cold. Low 30 Wind WNW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 22

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 24

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 24

Two lows, one near Buffalo, the other near Long Island will give us a few lingering rain showers today.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers Wednesday night.

High pressure will give us quiet weather for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds. There could

be a few snowflakes Thursday night, but the next couple days will be dry.

We’ll get a similar forecast for Black Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with a few mixed showers Monday. Cold enough for snow showers

Tuesday.

