A few stray showers
A few degrees above average
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 30% High 46 (42-48) Wind SE becoming NW 10-15 mph
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Windy. 0-.05″ Low 34 (30-36) NW 10-20 G25 mph
THURSDAY, THANKSGIVING: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Breezy. High 46 (44-50)
Wind w 10-15 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated flurries. Windy, cold. Low 30 Wind WNW 10-20 mph
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 38 Low 22
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 36 Low 24
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 40 Low 30
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 30% High 38 Low 24
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 20% High 34 Low 24
Two lows, one near Buffalo, the other near Long Island will give us a few lingering rain showers today.
Mostly cloudy with a few showers Wednesday night.
High pressure will give us quiet weather for Thanksgiving with a mix of sun and clouds. There could
be a few snowflakes Thursday night, but the next couple days will be dry.
We’ll get a similar forecast for Black Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday with a few mixed showers Monday. Cold enough for snow showers
Tuesday.
