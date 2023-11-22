Furnace fire damages home in Town of Maine

MAINE (WBNG) -- A home was badly damaged in a fire in the Town of Maine on Nov. 21.

In a Facebook post, the Glen Aubrey Fire Department said it responded to Flint Road around 8 a.m. for a report of a furnace fire. Crews said they arrived, flames as tall as six fee high could be seen coming from the rear of the building, prompting additional fire departments to respond.

At 7:55am this morning, Station 47 was toned out to Flint Rd for a furnace fire. Chief 47 arrived on scene to find smoke... Posted by Glen Aubrey Fire Co. (47) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023

The Glen Aubrey Fire Department said the fire was knocked down fast enough to prevent the home from being a total loss.

All people and animals inside the home were able to escape unharmed.

The Maine, Chenango, West Corners, Union Center, Whitney Point, Lisle and East Maine fire departments assisted. Fire coordinators, investigators and Maine Emergency Squad also responded.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.