Hochul signs law protecting consumers from power outages

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Wednesday that requires utility companies to develop plans to prioritize responding to reports of downed wires.

Hochul’s office said if someone finds a hazardous downed wire, they can now report it to their utility, which must respond no later than 72 hours after the response to the emergency ends. The governor said the law will protect consumers during storms and other emergencies.

“A downed power line isn’t just an inconvenience, it poses significant safety risks to New Yorkers,” Hochul said in a news release. “Consumers should be able to report downed power lines to their utility company, and we’re making sure that happens in the safest, fastest possible way.”

Previously, the power companies only had to have a plan to secure a wire on a schedule if the wire was reported by a municipal emergency official.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.