Local kidney donor preps for ‘3 Volcanoes Challenge’ in Guatemala

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- Joyce Collier, a Broome County woman, will join kidney donors worldwide to climb three volcanoes on Dec. 2.

”We really have the ability to change somebody’s life, with just asking some questions and I’d love to have the ability to encourage someone to do that,” Collier told 12 News.

When Collier found out her brother needed a kidney, she knew she had to take the test to see if she was a match. Unfortunately, Collier was not a match for her brother, but she was a match for someone else and decided to go through with the surgery. This occurred during the pandemic.

“So, I went to New York City and they took my kidney on a Delta flight over to California and one of my favorite memories was waking up from my surgery and tracking the flight and seeing that it had landed in LAX. I was then notified that [my kidney] was successfully transplanted into its recipient.”

To normalize organ donation, 18 people from different walks of life are taking on the three volcanoes challenge in Guatemala.

“We are going to Guatemala and climbing three volcanoes just to show how cool it can be; life after donation and how your life doesn’t stop then or it not something to be scared of it is something to celebrate and be excited about,” Collier said.

Since her surgery, Collier has spent her days taking long walks with her dog, doing CrossFit, hiking trails and trying to reduce any stigmas or worry about becoming a donor.

“There is fear around it, the unknown, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” Collier said. “There are people to support you, there are programs to support you, I applied for grants when I was doing it and finally I had my entire transplant funded. So, there’s a lot of resources out there and I want to help people know that.”

Kidney Donor Athletes is 2,000 donors strong and growing each day. The non-profit organization supports donors in life after surgery.

Vice President of Kidney Donor Athletes Chris Sullivan will join Collier and other athletes in Guatemala for the challenge. He is from Denver.

“It’s 18 of us, it’s a challenge and we are going to climb three volcanoes,” Sullivan said. “It’ll be a total of about 12 and a half thousand verticle feet over about four days of climbing. It is a challenge but we do these challenges to show the world what you can do with one kidney.”

Sullivan said 3,000 people die each day waiting for a kidney match and Kidney Donor Athletes is trying its best to advocate and help others become donors.

“The human body is an amazing machine and you only need one kidney to live a completely normal life,” Sullivan said. “So, our saying is ‘share your spare’ because we look at having two kidneys as having a spare kidney and unless you have health and medical reasons, anyone who is healthy can donate that kidney.”

The team will be leaving on Dec. 2 to take on the three volcanoes.

