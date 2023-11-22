NYS Department of Transportation launches ‘DOT POD’ podcast

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Nov. 22, 2023
(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation has launched its first podcast.

Public Information Specialist and Host Josh Heller and Anya Kardos said the “DOT POD” aims to share the human story of the department, its people and the work done to keep New Yorkers safe on the roads.

They said the podcast will also share first-hand stories of the people who help design, build and maintain New York’s transportation network from building bridges and paving roads in the summertime to clearing snow in the winter.

“It allows you to dive deep into a topic, or the person that normally we don’t have,” said Heller “We are always looking for different avenues to connect and communicate and this is just another one of those”

Kardos said new episodes will be available at least every two weeks, and you can find the podcast by visiting the NYSDOT website.

