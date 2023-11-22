NYSEG reports more than 2,800 outages in Tioga County

Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting roughly 2,875 of its customers are without power Tuesday evening in Tioga County.

The outages throughout Tioga County have been reported in Cayuta, Candor, Van Etten, Tioga, Newfield, Spencer, Danby and Barton.

According to Chief Meteorologist Howard Manges, wind gusts at the Greater Binghamton Airport were exceeding 40mph at 11:20 p.m. He also expects wind gusts to decrease overnight, however additional power outages are still possible early into the overnight period.

NYSEG says the cause of these outages is still being investigated, and the estimated restoration time for these outages is projected to be around 2:15 a.m.

Download the Storm Track 12 weather app on Android and iOS for your forecast on the go.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boscov’s announces 10 year lease extension and $10 million in upgrades
Hunter from New Jersey found dead in Chenango County
Ithaca man charged with murder and manslaughter
Sidney man indicted for racial hate crime
Graduate Student Employee Union hosts a rally
Students deliver petition to Binghamton University President

Latest News

Truth Pharm ‘Nalox Boxes’ reaches its goal of serving the community with Narcan Kits
Home Instead gives back to the community with 20th annual ‘Be a Santa for a Senior’ program
Chenango County Historical Society takes part in national initiative ‘Museum Shop Sunday’
Here’s what you need to know about the Chenango County WIC Program