NYSEG reports more than 2,800 outages in Tioga County

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- NYSEG is reporting roughly 2,875 of its customers are without power Tuesday evening in Tioga County.

The outages throughout Tioga County have been reported in Cayuta, Candor, Van Etten, Tioga, Newfield, Spencer, Danby and Barton.

According to Chief Meteorologist Howard Manges, wind gusts at the Greater Binghamton Airport were exceeding 40mph at 11:20 p.m. He also expects wind gusts to decrease overnight, however additional power outages are still possible early into the overnight period.

NYSEG says the cause of these outages is still being investigated, and the estimated restoration time for these outages is projected to be around 2:15 a.m.

