Past Thanksgiving weather

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and with that also comes family activities outside. This year’s holiday is looking nice, but how has the weather been since 2017?

(WBNG)

The main trends over the last few years have been seasonable or even mild temperatures. In 2020, temperatures reached the mid-50s, although that came with rain. The last two years have also trended towards the mild side, with the highs in the mid-40s and low-50s.

While most of the cold days in this time period are in the 30s, there is one day that stands out. 2018 was the coldest Thanksgiving on record, with highs only reaching 15 degrees, and lows in the single digits.

Rainfall during this time was on the dry side, with only 0.31 inches of rain, with the majority of that coming in 2020.

It is looking like this Thanksgiving is following in the steps of last year, with seasonable temperatures and dry conditions.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.