Quiet Thanksgiving holiday!

Tonight: Showers and light rain early. A few icy spots could develop. Low: 30-36

Thanksgiving Day: Partly sunny. High: 42-48

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25-3

Forecast Discussion:

Showers will linger into the late evening and winds will increase a bit overnight. Lows will be in the 30s. A few icy spots could be found as temperatures fall to the low 30s.

Thanksgiving looks quiet with a sun and cloud mixture. Highs will be in the 40s. Friday and Saturday turn cooler, but also remain quiet. A few flakes are possible Friday. The chance of snow is around 20-30%. Saturday and most of Sunday are looking dry, too with highs in the 30s. If any rain/snow develops Sunday it would be later in the day.

Monday and Tuesday are shaping up to be slightly unsettled so we’ll keep a 30% chance of rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s.

