Randall House receives $500,000 grant to continue restoration project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A $500,000 grant received by the organization, Discoveries in Sculpture, looks to continue to assist with the restoration of the Randall House, located at 22 Front St. in Binghamton.

President of the organization Keith Oberg said the Randall House will be the home of the found sculpture work of artist Jerome Weinberger.

“The creation of our organization was originally started by an artist named Jerome Weinberger,” said Oberg. He does found object art and we are trying to continue his legacy. He passed away a couple of years ago, so we’ve been looking for a home for his art and other local artists.”

The goal of showcasing Weinberger’s work is to inspire a new generation of artists.

“It’s so accessible,” said Oberg. “Anyone can work with found objects once they sort of understand the concept of what can be done with what’s around them. It’s an ideal way to encourage creativity in children.”

The gallery also looks to be a long-term display of the work of artists in the Binghamton area, encompassing a wide variety of work.

“We hope to have an eclectic use of this building and showcase all types of art, whether it’s fine art, paintings or something more avant-garde,” said Oberg.

The restoration project of the home originally built in the 1860s looks to be complete in late 2024.

The public will be able to access the Randall House directly through admission to the adjacent Roberson Museum and Science Center.

