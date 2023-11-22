Shops of 607 speaks on importance of ‘Small Business Saturday’

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The boutique “Shops of 607″ features nearly 50 different local vendors across the Southern Tier in its store. Like many of the small businesses in the area, they will be participating in “Small Business Saturday” to support all local vendors.

To celebrate Small Business Saturday various deals will be offered throughout Saturday. The Owners of Shops of 607 Sarah Maroney and Rochelle Lane said when you shop locally you are supporting the community.

“Black Friday is a big deal in the corporate world but we are a local small business, so we don’t really have any Black Friday huge things going on because it’s such a corporate thing,” said Maroney. “And we are a small business so, small business Saturday is our big day. We do have some sales going on Friday and Saturday as well, they’re the sales but we don’t care about Black Friday, we care about small business Saturday.”

Shops of 607 is located at 4416 Watson Blvd. in Johnson City. Saturday will feature sales, live music, snacks, refreshments and a read-along for children.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter from New Jersey found dead in Chenango County
Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
Boscov’s announces 10 year lease extension and $10 million in upgrades
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
NYSEG reports more than 2,800 outages in Tioga County
Glen Aubrey fire officials said the home was saved from being totally destroyed.
Furnace fire damages home in Town of Maine

Latest News

Officials say ‘no immediate threats’ to Broome County after western NY vehicle explosion
Law enforcement personnel block off the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, Nov. 22,...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Shops of 607 speaks on importance of ‘Small Business Saturday’
Thousands still without power after late night strong winds