Shops of 607 speaks on importance of ‘Small Business Saturday’

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The boutique “Shops of 607″ features nearly 50 different local vendors across the Southern Tier in its store. Like many of the small businesses in the area, they will be participating in “Small Business Saturday” to support all local vendors.

To celebrate Small Business Saturday various deals will be offered throughout Saturday. The Owners of Shops of 607 Sarah Maroney and Rochelle Lane said when you shop locally you are supporting the community.

“Black Friday is a big deal in the corporate world but we are a local small business, so we don’t really have any Black Friday huge things going on because it’s such a corporate thing,” said Maroney. “And we are a small business so, small business Saturday is our big day. We do have some sales going on Friday and Saturday as well, they’re the sales but we don’t care about Black Friday, we care about small business Saturday.”

Shops of 607 is located at 4416 Watson Blvd. in Johnson City. Saturday will feature sales, live music, snacks, refreshments and a read-along for children.

