Thousands still without power after late night strong winds

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Thousands of NYSEG customers are still without power Wednesday after strong winds moved through the area Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, NYSEG reported 2,200 customers are without power in Broome County, 724 customers are without power in Chenango County and 567 customers are without power in Tioga County.

NYSEG told 12 News Wednesday morning that it was looking at residents claiming to see blue and green flashes in the sky as the winds moved through. The utility company said it is seeking more information about the flashing lights.

The company said it is also trying its best to restore power before Thanksgiving.

For the latest on the outages, go to the NYSEG Outage Map by following this link.

