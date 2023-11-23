Airport travel increases on Thanksgiving Eve for the holidays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thanksgiving is less than a day away and travelers are expeditiously getting to their destinations at the Greater Binghamton Airport.

Since COVID, there’s been a demand for flights over the past couple of years, but a problem persists with planes and crews. Airlines are having to catch up with the requests and train flight attendants to eliminate these issues. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Deputy Commissioner of Aviation at Greater Binghamton Airport Peter LoPiccolo said the uptick in flights has increased tremendously.

“We have a lot of people going through, particularly on Delta and today Avelo going to Florida,” said LoPiccolo. “They’re pretty full flights going out and the weather looks pretty good for the coming days.”

According to LoPiccolo, the average price of a roundtrip ticket to Orlando Florida is between $100 to $150 not including baggage.

Airport staff recommends that all passengers arrive at least two hours before their flight departs in the event issues occur with the computer system or TSA is backed up.

Binghamton is expected to not see any delays due to weather for the coming days, but flights are being monitored accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.