Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Last season, the Maine-Endwell Spartans won the state championship, and Austyn Nyschot was an integral piece of that team as a wide receiver.

Now, in his senior season, Nyschot is behind center, leading the Spartans to their third straight state semifinal. He’s been solid in both the run and pass game, and that play is a big reason why M-E is an undefeated 11 and 0.

“You never know. He can run it 50 yards, he can throw it 50 yards. He keeps defenses off balance. You never know what he’s gonna do,” said wide receiver Jack Hennessey. “With his athletic ability, he can do anything. If a play gets blown up, he can keep it alive and make something happen. "

But even beyond his play on the field, Nyschot is one of the biggest leaders the Spartans have on and off the turf.

“[I’m] always pushing my guys in the weight room, and also on the field,” said Nyschot. Doesn’t matter if it’s in the weight room our on the field, always gotta have that positive mindset, pass that around to everyone in the huddle, and relying on every guy on that field”

“He motivates the other kids. If somebody does something wrong, he’s the first guy to pat them on the back. He’ll take responsibility for everything,” said head coach Matt Gallagher. “He’s a true leader. And he’s never too high and never too low, and that’s nice for a quarterback.”

In his time as the starter, Nyschot’s leadership has really brought the team closer.

“It’s energy, all the time. There’s never a day when he’s not bringing energy. He comes in every day with energy,” Hennessey said. “He’s a great leader, great player, brings the team together and brings up that team chemistry for sure.”

With a chance at the state championship on the line this weekend, Nyschot and the Spartans have their heads exactly where they need to be.

“Staying focused, staying locked in is going to be the most important thing going into this game. It’s gonna be a huge game, so playing with that positive mindset, and know that you have your teammates you can rely on throughout the game.”

Maine-Endwell will battle Section 5′s Monroe this Saturday, November 25.

