Black Bears cruise past Danbury on Thanksgiving Eve, 6-2

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Brenden Stanko scored a hat-trick, helping the Binghamton Black Bears to a huge 6-2 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Hat Tricks got the scoring started in the first, but two Binghamton goals made it 2-1 before the first intermission, including Stanko’s first of the evening. Josh Fletcher tacked on an insurance goal in the second, but Daniel McKitrick scored again for Danbury to make it a one-goal game.

In the third, Stanko dropped in two more to make it 5-2, and Jestin Somero added an empty-netter to get to the 6-2 final.

