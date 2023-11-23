Black Bears cruise past Danbury on Thanksgiving Eve, 6-2

By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Brenden Stanko scored a hat-trick, helping the Binghamton Black Bears to a huge 6-2 win over the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Hat Tricks got the scoring started in the first, but two Binghamton goals made it 2-1 before the first intermission, including Stanko’s first of the evening. Josh Fletcher tacked on an insurance goal in the second, but Daniel McKitrick scored again for Danbury to make it a one-goal game.

In the third, Stanko dropped in two more to make it 5-2, and Jestin Somero added an empty-netter to get to the 6-2 final.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter from New Jersey found dead in Chenango County
Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Boscov’s announces 10 year lease extension and $10 million in upgrades
2 hurt in Windsor crash

Latest News

Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Josh Allen and Bills offense reawaken in 32-6 rout of division rival Jets
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during an NFL football game against the...
New York Giants’ defense forces six turnovers to take down Washington 31-19
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers looks on during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Syracuse head football coach Dino Babers fired after 8 years with school