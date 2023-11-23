Maine-Endwell football looking for third-straight state title game appearance

(WBNG) - The Maine-Endwell Spartans, two-time defending state champs, are preparing for their third straight semifinal game in Class B, as they’ll take on Monroe on Saturday.

The Spartans and Monroe are two of the most dominant teams in Class B, blowing out opponents all season long. So this upcoming showdown should be a shootout.

Maine-Endwell is led by quarterback Austyn Nyschot, and a collection of skill players like Jaden Branch, Vinny Mancini, Landon Rollo, and Jack Hennessey. While the Red Jackets are led by a combo of Messiah Hampton and Tajmir Mullens.

Kickoff from Cicero-North Syracuse is set for 3pm on Saturday, November 25.

