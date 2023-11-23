A nice and quiet Thanksgiving

Today: Partial sunshine. Seasonable. A bit breezy at times. High: 44-50.

Tonight: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Low: 26-33.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of snow flurries. Chance of snow 20%. High: 36. Low: 22.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37. Low: 25.

Sunday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. High: 43. Low: 33.

Monday: Cloudy with isolated snow showers. Chance of snow 30%. High: 41. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Slight chance of some snow showers. Chance of snow 20%. High: 34. Low: 21.

Wednesday: Partial sun. Slight chance of snow showers. Chance of snow 20%. High: 33. Low: 26.

(WBNG)

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a fantastic Thanksgiving, with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Clouds will linger for most of the day, but some breaks of sun are possible as we head into the afternoon. Clouds return overnight, with lows falling into the upper 20s.

Friday will see a cold front pass, allowing for the chance of a few snow showers and flurries to develop. No accumulation is expected. Highs will be much cooler, with most seeing temperatures reach the mid-30s. There is a slight chance of snow showers overnight Friday as well, with lows falling into the low 20s.

The weekend will feature a lot of clouds, but a slight warming trend. Saturday will see highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, with Sunday seeing highs in the low-40s.

Monday will see highs in the low-40s, but some snow showers will develop as yet another cold front passes through the region. This front will start a downward trend in temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low-30s and each day featuring a slight risk of snow showers.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.