Tioga set to face Clymer/Sherman/Panana in Class D semifinals

(WBNG) - The Tioga Tigers are looking for their third-straight appearance in the state title game, but standing in their way are the Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack.

The Tigers and CSP have some history, as the Wolfpack are the last team to take down Tioga in the playoffs, beating them in 2019. So the Tigers know it’s going to be a tight battle.

Tioga averages over 50 points per game, while the Wolfpack breaks 40 per game. This battle should be a shootout between two very strong offenses.

This game will kickoff at 3pm on Friday, November 24 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

