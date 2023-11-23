Tioga set to face Clymer/Sherman/Panana in Class D semifinals

Tioga Football
Tioga Football(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - The Tioga Tigers are looking for their third-straight appearance in the state title game, but standing in their way are the Clymer Central/Sherman/Panama Wolfpack.

The Tigers and CSP have some history, as the Wolfpack are the last team to take down Tioga in the playoffs, beating them in 2019. So the Tigers know it’s going to be a tight battle.

Tioga averages over 50 points per game, while the Wolfpack breaks 40 per game. This battle should be a shootout between two very strong offenses.

This game will kickoff at 3pm on Friday, November 24 at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
2 hurt in Windsor crash
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
NYSEG reports more than 2,800 outages in Tioga County
Glen Aubrey fire officials said the home was saved from being totally destroyed.
Furnace fire damages home in Town of Maine

Latest News

Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell football looking for third-straight state title game appearance
Waverly Football
Waverly striving for first state championship appearance in school history
Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Binghamton Black Bears
Black Bears cruise past Danbury on Thanksgiving Eve, 6-2