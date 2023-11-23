Town of Nichols to celebrate bicentennial, logos needed for competition

TOWN OF NICHOLS (WBNG) - In Tioga County, the Town of Nichols will be celebrating their 200th birthday. The bicentennial milestone is coming up in March of 2024.

Before the date, and happening right now, the Nichols Bicentennial Committee is doing a logo contest for the occasion. For the contest, anyone in Tioga County is able to participate. Each submission should be limited to two colors and the design must include the words ‘Nichols NY bicentennial celebration and the years 1824 and 2024.

Once a submission is chosen, it will then be used for brochures, mugs, t-shirts and more. The winner will be awarded $100.

“At our next Bicentennial Committee meeting, which is December 8th, we will take all the entries, look through them, pick out the top three, and then we’ll vote as a group for it,” said Nichols Historian Kem Hart-Baker.

Submissions can be made until the end of Thursday, Nov. 30. If choosing to submit a design via email, send an email to ptownpest@aol.com and have “Nichols logo contest” in the subject line. If it’s a hard copy, send to Nichols Bicentennial Committee, c/o Pam Roberts, 468 West River Rd., Nichols, N.Y. 13812.

To stay informed on the latest updates, search “Nichols NY 2024 bicentennial celebration” on Facebook to join a Facebook group.

