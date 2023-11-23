Waverly striving for first state championship appearance in school history

(WBNG) - The Waverly Wolverines are just a win away from the Class C state championship game, which would be their first ever. But they have to get through the Salamanca Warriors first.

Salamanca is the Section 6 champion, and are 10-2 on the season. They control the line of scrimmage and try to dominate opposing defenses.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, are an explosive offensive unit, leaning on quarterback Joey Tomasso and receivers Xavier Watson, Jay Pipher, and Jake Van Houten. On the ground, the team usually had a running back by committee. During the playoffs though, junior Payton Fravel has emerged as the lead back for Waverly, scoring three touchdowns in the past two games, wins over Chenango Forks and Adirondack.

Waverly will take on Salamanca on Saturday, November 25 at 12pm at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

