Waverly striving for first state championship appearance in school history

Waverly Football
Waverly Football(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - The Waverly Wolverines are just a win away from the Class C state championship game, which would be their first ever. But they have to get through the Salamanca Warriors first.

Salamanca is the Section 6 champion, and are 10-2 on the season. They control the line of scrimmage and try to dominate opposing defenses.

The Wolverines, on the other hand, are an explosive offensive unit, leaning on quarterback Joey Tomasso and receivers Xavier Watson, Jay Pipher, and Jake Van Houten. On the ground, the team usually had a running back by committee. During the playoffs though, junior Payton Fravel has emerged as the lead back for Waverly, scoring three touchdowns in the past two games, wins over Chenango Forks and Adirondack.

Waverly will take on Salamanca on Saturday, November 25 at 12pm at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Rath Aug. 28 Photo
1 more person charged in homicide of missing Ithaca man found dead
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
2 hurt in Windsor crash
Over 3,000 outages reported in Southern Tier
NYSEG reports more than 2,800 outages in Tioga County
Glen Aubrey fire officials said the home was saved from being totally destroyed.
Furnace fire damages home in Town of Maine

Latest News

Maine-Endwell Football
Maine-Endwell football looking for third-straight state title game appearance
Tioga Football
Tioga set to face Clymer/Sherman/Panana in Class D semifinals
Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Austyn Nyschot - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week
Binghamton Black Bears
Black Bears cruise past Danbury on Thanksgiving Eve, 6-2