Binghamton High School hosts 28th annual Thanksgiving dinner

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Thanksgiving is a time to be surrounded by loved ones and a reminder to be thankful for what’s around us.

For those who don’t have the opportunity to keep their stomachs full or have a warm place to stay, students at Binghamton High School (BHS) have been providing that to the community for the last 28 years.

Ariana Blake is a senior at BHS and she has helped out in years past and loves to give back to the community. “It’s amazing when people take time off on their holiday to work here at the high school and help bring food to people who need it,” she said.

The dinner, which was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., provided a space for the community to fill their bodies with food and gratitude.

“As students, we actually try and interact with people on Thanksgiving Day as we’re serving them because people come here, not only for the food, but because they want to be around people,” Blake said. “Some people may not have family on Thanksgiving, and they want to be around some other people on Thanksgiving and this is the perfect opportunity to do that.”

Blake said many different food options would be present, including turkey, a variety of pies, cheese platters and more.

Paige Testa is a sophomore and was ecstatic to return and help for a second year.

Testa said the students come in on their days off to prep and feed the community.

“It’s a nice thing,” said Testa. “People could be home, but they are prepping food, setting tables and making decorations just so these people who don’t have the opportunity to do this at their own house can come in and be fed and have social interaction...”

Testa said she had many favorite parts, but when she narrowed it down to one, it always was the people.

“I learned a lot about people I would have never met, people that I won’t meet again probably. It was nice having those interactions and learning about our community and where people come from,” said Testa. “Everyone has a different story.”

