A cloudy but quiet weekend on tap

Today: Mainly cloudy. Colder. Breezy. Slight chance of snow shower. Chance of snow 20%. High: 32-37.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 20-28.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 38. Low: 26.

Sunday: Cloudy with breaks of sun. High: 43. Low: 35.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Chance of precip 40%. High: 41. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold. Isolated lake-effect snow showers. Chance of snow 30%. High: 34. Low: 23.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold. Slight chance of snow showers. Chance of snow 20%. High: 33. Low: 22.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A bit more seasonable. High: 38. Low: 27.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be a cold day across the Southern Tier, as breezy winds from the northwest will only allow temperatures to climb into the mid-30s. While most of the day will see heavy cloud coverage, some breaks of sun can’t be ruled out. Overnight, partial clearing will occur, with lows falling to the mid-20s.

The weekend has clouds, but dry conditions for both days. Saturday will see a bit more sunshine, as a weak ridge of high pressure moves in, allowing for some partial sun. Highs will reach the upper 40s. Sunday will highs reach the low-40s, but clouds will increase ahead of the next system approaching the region.

Sunday night will see an area of low pressure move through the region. Most of the precipitation will fall mainly as rain at first, but as we head towards Monday morning, some snow showers will mix in. No major accumulation from this system is expected, but there could be a few slick spots for the morning commute. Highs on Monday will climb into the low-40s. A strong cold front will usher in cold air for Tuesday, leading to the chance of a few lake-effect snow showers to develop. Highs will only climb to the low 30s. The cold air lingers for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs once again in the low-30s.

More seasonable air arrives on Thursday, but clouds will remain. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

